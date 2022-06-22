Even a few weeks after its debut, the Adivi Sesh-starrer Major is still doing well in theatres. While popular leaders, politicians, and dignitaries have praised the biographical film, ex-India cricketer VVS Laxman is the most recent celebrity to join the list. Major Movie Review: Adivi Sesh’s Committed Act Leaves a ‘Major’ Impact in This Likeable Biopic.

After watching the Sashi Kiran Tikka's directorial, the cricketer tweeted about his experience: "Just finished watching Major and I have to say it's not just a film but an emotion. A really inspiring story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan that hits you right in the feels. Great job by Adivi Sesh to take it to another level. A must-watch!" Major Movie Review: Adivi Sesh’s Film Is A Perfect Tribute To Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Say Critics.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

An extraordinary moment. Thank you Laxman sir. When a National Icon likes your art ❤️ All the blessings of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan #MajorTheFilm 🇮🇳#JaiHind https://t.co/Ob9pWdCeWZ — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) June 22, 2022

In a flash, Adivi Sesh replied: "An extraordinary moment. Thank you Laxman sir. When a National Icon likes your art. All the blessings of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan." Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma are all featured prominently in the blockbuster film.

