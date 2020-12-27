Thalaiyvar Rajinikanth, while shooting for his next film Annathee, had to be admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after his blood pressure started showing major fluctuations. While the hospital authorities ruled out COVID-19, Rajinikanth's BP continues to fluctuate, but otherwise, the actor, who has his daughter for company, is doing fine health-wise. Rajinikanth’s Blood Pressure Continues to Stay High, Decision on His Discharge Postponed to Tomorrow.

Along with crores of fans of the actor worldwide wishing him a speedy recovery, the Indian entertainment fraternity wished Rajini Sir a speedy recovery. But Rajinikanth's Thalapathi co-star Mammootty had a special wish for his Soorya. Rajinikanth Admitted To The Hospital Due To Fluctuating Blood Press, No COVID-19 Symptoms.

Check Out the Post Below:

Get well soon Soorya Anpudan Deva pic.twitter.com/r54tXG7dR9 — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 26, 2020

For those who did not get the reference, Rajinikanth and Mammootty played brothers Soorya and Deva respectively, in Mani Ratnam's Thalapathi in 1991. This Kollywood movie which is a tale of friendship, is still considered as one of the most amazing films of all times.

