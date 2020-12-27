Thalaiyvar Rajinikanth, while shooting for his next film Annathee, had to be admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after his blood pressure started showing major fluctuations. While the hospital authorities ruled out COVID-19, Rajinikanth's BP continues to fluctuate, but otherwise, the actor, who has his daughter for company, is doing fine health-wise. Rajinikanth’s Blood Pressure Continues to Stay High, Decision on His Discharge Postponed to Tomorrow.

Along with crores of fans of the actor worldwide wishing him a speedy recovery, the Indian entertainment fraternity wished Rajini Sir a speedy recovery. But Rajinikanth's Thalapathi co-star Mammootty had a special wish for his Soorya. Rajinikanth Admitted To The Hospital Due To Fluctuating Blood Press, No COVID-19 Symptoms.

Check Out the Post Below:

For those who did not get the reference, Rajinikanth and Mammootty played brothers Soorya and Deva respectively, in Mani Ratnam's Thalapathi in 1991. This Kollywood movie which is a tale of friendship, is still considered as one of the most amazing films of all times.

