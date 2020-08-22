Megastar Chiranjeevi turns a year older on August 22, 2020. Born in 1955, Chiranjeevi has had a larger than life experience in the Tollywood film industry. Some may say he is the Amitabh Bachchan of Telugu Cinema, such is considered his mammoth presence in the Telugu film industry. Chiru debuted with Punadhirally in 1979 and ever since, there has been no looking back for the hunk. As per his Wikipedia page, 2006 saw Chiranjeevi receive India's third highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan. In his career spanning more than 40 years, Chiranjeevi has accumulated tones of awards and honours for his work and contribution to Indian and Telugu cinema. Chiranjeevi Birthday Special: Family Pics of Tollywood’s Megastar Will Make Chiru Fans’ Day Brighter!.

Chiranjeevi is known as much for his breakdancing skills as he is for his acting. His love for break dancing, combined by his dancing skills that put everyone else to shame, led to his filmmakers adding in solo sections of Chiranjeevi break dancing in every song of his.

And on the eve of the Megastar of south cinema turning 65 years old, here are a few of his breakdance numbers that are a must-watch.

Bangaru Kodipetta

This song from Gharana Mogudu is one of Chiru's most popular songs and also one where Chiranjeevi put every other contemporary actor of his to shame (our opinion) with his break dancing skills. We were totally floored.

Merupula La La La

The song "Merupula..." from Aththaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu, sees Chiranjeevi break out his breakdance prowess and he even has an entire solo section of hip-hop. And it is a given how much Chiru enjoyed the song and dance for this track.

Dayi Dayi Damma

Featuring our very own Sonali Bendre, this song from Indra became extremely famous for not just Chiru and Sonali's breakdance but also for the hook step. In this song too, Chiranjeevi does not shy away from breaking into a dance.

Andam Hindolam

This song from Yamudiki Mogudu sees Chiru and Radha break full on into break dance moves and Chiru never looked better.

Pasivadi Pranam

Filmed in the beautiful locales of North India, Chiranjeevi is accompanied by his co-star Vijayashanti in break dancing in Chakkani Chukka song. With Chiru dancing amid the snow-capped mountains, the song was a hit back then.

Chiru is not just known for his films but also for his humanitarian work. The actor, in 1998, founded the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust which also includes Blood banks and eye bank named after him. In fact, hi9s organisation receives the most number of eye and blood donations. In fact, Chiranjeevi opened another organisation, the Chiranjeevi Charitable Foundation in 2006 which was inaugurated by the then President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Here's to many more years of good films, break dances and giving back to society Chiranjeevi. We wish you a happy birthday!

