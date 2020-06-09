Nandamuri Balakrishna Fans Shower Birthday Wishes on the Actor A Day Prior to Birthday, Trend '#HappyBirthdayNBK'

Nandamuri Balakrishna (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is a well-known fact that fans of South superstars are very very passionate for their idols, and some even got to the extent of bashing other actors' fans. However, they never fail to celebrate their favourite star's special moments with gusto and enthusiasm. And this includes wishing their idol a day in advance for their birthdays. And actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who has been a top star in the Telugu film industry for 46 years now, is experiencing a similar moment now. NBK 106 First Look Teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Badass Action Avatar is the Perfect Treat for Fans Ahead of the Superstar's Birthday (Watch Video).

The actor who turns 60 on June 10, has a tweet fest going on on twitter for him, as fans flocked online to wish him on his birthday, a day in advance with the twitter trend '#HappyBirthdayNBK'. In fact, the makers of his next NBK106, launched his next film #BB3's first look which seen Balakrishna battling bad guys in a lungi. NBK 106 First Look Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna to Be Released on the Eve of Superstar’s Birthday; Fans Trend #BB3Roar on Twitter.

Check Out Some of The Tweets Below:

An Evergreen Hero:

God of mass, I don't think there is any change in this picture and today's picture, Ever green hero #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/8dIxu5NurW — Ram (@Ram69033323) June 9, 2020

From Mahesh Babu Fans To Balakrishna:

Happy birthday Balayya from Super Star Mahesh Babu fans#HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/QMAqsGQEh7 — Sydney Siva (@bsiva_siva) June 9, 2020

A King and An Icon:

NBK was never a torch bearer He's Free spirited King in his own way&where ever he is Icon bulit by fans & public, Neither fake/management#HappyBirthdayNBK#JaiBalayya pic.twitter.com/yodkm3YD3o — Jayasree Purushotham (@GopalPurushoth2) June 9, 2020

That Smile:

He never fake his smile ❤️ either records 🤞 🔥🔥#HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/Q5PDzwRUbq — Yamini Gurram (@GurramYamini) June 9, 2020

A Fan-Made Tribute:

Wishing our #NandamuriBalakrishna garu a very happy birthday on completing his 60 years. Here is a small Tribute from us to this #Legend#HappyBirthdayNBK Video Credit : @Srikar_NTR pic.twitter.com/stbNXwfNVc — Deepu (@Deepu_Tarakism) June 9, 2020

#HappyBirthdayNBK:

He believes Politics is not about money but serving people .. As a believer in God his philosophy is simple .. be true to yourself ..be out there and be the blessing for the less privileged. He is a master in the art of balancing movies and political career.#HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/f6SKg62DKX — Alapati Satya Kishore (@Satya121Alapati) June 9, 2020

Happy Birthday NBK From Taarak Fans:

One From Thalapathy Fans To Balakrishna:

Birthday Wishes to Nandamuri Balakrishna garu from all Thalapathy Vijay Fans. Wishing you a happier & healthier life 🎉#HappyBirthdayNBK #Master @actorvijay — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayTrendsPage) June 9, 2020

NBK 106 is Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu's third venture together and is being produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creations. Stay tuned for more updates!