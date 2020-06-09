Nandamuri Balakrishna Fans Shower Birthday Wishes on the Actor A Day Prior to Birthday, Trend '#HappyBirthdayNBK'
Nandamuri Balakrishna (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is a well-known fact that fans of South superstars are very very passionate for their idols, and some even got to the extent of bashing other actors' fans. However, they never fail to celebrate their favourite star's special moments with gusto and enthusiasm. And this includes wishing their idol a day in advance for their birthdays. And actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who has been a top star in the Telugu film industry for 46 years now, is experiencing a similar moment now. NBK 106 First Look Teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Badass Action Avatar is the Perfect Treat for Fans Ahead of the Superstar's Birthday (Watch Video).

The actor who turns 60 on June 10, has a tweet fest going on on twitter for him, as fans flocked online to wish him on his birthday, a day in advance with the twitter trend '#HappyBirthdayNBK'. In fact, the makers of his next NBK106, launched his next film #BB3's first look which seen Balakrishna battling bad guys in a lungi. NBK 106 First Look Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna to Be Released on the Eve of Superstar’s Birthday; Fans Trend #BB3Roar on Twitter.

NBK 106 is Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu's third venture together and is being produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creations. Stay tuned for more updates!