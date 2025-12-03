The makers of director Bharat Dharshan's eagerly awaited Telugu film, featuring actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Thiruveer in the lead, on Wednesday announced that the film had been titled Oh Sukumari. ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’: Aishwarya Rajesh Thanks Fans for Overwhelming Support for Her Role As Bhagyam (View Post).

Taking to its X timeline, Gangaa Entertainments, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Get ready for a spark of entertainment and a storm of emotions. @GangaEnts Production No.2 is #OhSukumari. A PAN INDIAN FAMILY ENTERTAINER. Starring @iamThiruveeR @aishu_dil. Directed by @SS_bharath. Produced by @MaheswaraMooli."

Gangaa Entertainments Announces Pan-India Family Drama Featuring Aishwarya Rajesh

Get ready for a spark of entertainment and a storm of emotions 🤩⚡️@GangaEnts Production No.2 is #OhSukumari ❤️‍🔥 A PAN INDIAN FAMILY ENTERTAINER ❤️ Starring @iamThiruveeR @aishu_dil Directed by @SS_bharath Produced by @MaheswaraMooli pic.twitter.com/qF5mFPP5eY — Gangaa Entertainments (@GangaEnts) December 3, 2025

For the unaware, actor Thiruveer, who is best known for his performance in the superhit film The Great Pre Wedding Show, plays the lead in this film along with well known actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who played one of the female leads in the blockbuster 'Sankranthiki Vasthunnam' which released earlier this year.

The film, which was until now tentatively being referred to as Production Number 2, marks the directorial debut of Bharat Dharshan and is being produced by Maheswara Reddy Mooli under the banner of Gangaa Entertainments.

After impressing audiences with its first production Shivam Bhaje, which garnered critical acclaim, Gangaa Entertainments is now backing another compelling and entertaining story penned by director Bharat Dharshan himself. The film’s grand launch ceremony was held in Hyderabad last month, in the presence of the cast and crew.

Known for his strong content-driven choices, Thiruveer continues to explore diverse genres, from the critically acclaimed 'Masooda' to the recent 'Pre Wedding Show'. This new film is billed to be a hilarious entertainer that promises a refreshing experience.

The movie boasts a talented team of technicians. CH Kushendar, known for his work in Razakar and Polimera, is the cinematographer of this film, which has now caught the attention of film buffs.

Bharath Manchiraju, an associate of MM Keeravani, is scoring the music for this film.

Thirumala M. Thirupathi of Balagam fame is heading the art department, and Sree Varaprasad of Ka fame is the editor.

Aanu Reddy Akkati, who is also working on director Bharat Krishnamachari's much-awaited historical magnum opus Swayambhu, has been assigned the responsibity of designing the costumes for this film. Popular lyricist Purnachary is to pen the lyrics for this film. ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Venkatesh Daggubati’s Sankranthi 2025 Special Opens With INR 25 Crore in India – Reports.

Sources had told IANS that the regular shoot of the film had commenced from November 19. The film, its makers say, will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X/Gangaa Entertainments). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

