Sankranthiki Vasthunam marks the third collaboration between director Anil Ravipudi and actor Venkatesh Daggubati, following their successful ventures F2: Fun and Frustration and F3: Fun and Frustration. The Sankranthi special release, featuring Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female leads, hit theatres on January 14. Despite receiving a mixed response from the audience, the film made an impressive start, reportedly earning INR 25 crore in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’ Review: Critics Praise Venkatesh Daggubati, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aishwarya Rajesh’s Family Drama As Perfect Pongal Treat for Fans!

‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’ Movie Collection

(Photo Credits: Website/Sacnilk)

