Award-winning actress Aishwarya Rajesh has opened up about a disturbing experience from the start of her career, involving a photographer who allegedly pressured her into a compromising situation. Speaking on the latest episode of the Nikhil Tho Naatakalu 4.0 podcast hosted by Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, the actress detailed how she narrowly avoided exploitation by trusting her instincts. Chinmayi Sripada Strongly Reacts to Chiranjeevi’s Denial of Casting Couch Culture, Calls Out MeToo-Accused Vairamuthu (View Post).

The actress, known for her acclaimed roles in Kanaa and Vada Chennai, revealed that the incident occurred when she was still a newcomer to the film industry and lacked an understanding of professional norms.

‘I Want To See Your Body’

During the podcast, Rajesh described attending a photoshoot accompanied by her brother. She recounted how the photographer intentionally isolated her by asking her brother to wait outside the studio.

"I was very young and had gone with my brother. The photographer asked him to sit outside, took me inside, handed me lingerie, and said, 'I want to see your body,'" Rajesh shared.

She admitted that her initial lack of industry experience almost led her to comply. "At that age, I didn't have enough understanding of the industry... I was almost convinced, but not yet," she said, noting that she felt overwhelmed and unsure of how to react in the moment.

A Narrow Escape

Rajesh ultimately managed to exit the situation by using her brother’s presence as a safeguard. She told the photographer that she would need to seek her brother’s permission before proceeding with such a shoot, which allowed her to leave the premises safely.

Reflecting on the encounter years later, the actress expressed concern for other young women who might find themselves in similar positions. "I wonder how many girls he got to do this," she remarked, adding that she never informed her brother about the specifics of the incident at the time.

Navigating Industry Pressures

Beyond the encounter with the photographer, Rajesh also discussed the professional hurdles and "power plays" she has witnessed on film sets. She recalled an instance where a director publicly reprimanded her for being late, using the moment to compare her unfavourably to other actresses.

Watch Aishwarya Rajeh’s Podcast With Nikhil Vijayendra Simha:

"He was not angry with me but used to always compare me with other actresses," she explained. "Don’t embarrass people in such a way, even if they have made a mistake." Bongaon Event Row: Three Arrested in Actress and Former MP Mimi Chakraborty Harassment Case.

Aishwarya Rajesh remains one of the most prominent figures in South Indian cinema. She was most recently seen in the 2025 hit Sankranthiki Vasthunam and is currently filming the upcoming project Oh..! Sukumari.

