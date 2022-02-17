The unit of director Cibi Chakravarthi's Don on Thursday wished actor Sivakarthikeyan a very happy birthday by choosing to release a new poster from the film. Lyca Productions, which is producing the film along with Sivakarthikeyan's own production house, wished the actor by releasing the new poster on its twitter handle. Posting the picture, Lyca Productions said, "Team Lyca Productions wishes the well acclaimed entertainer and prestigious prince of Kollywood Sivakarthikeyan, a very happy birthday!" Sivakarthikeyan Birthday: Arabic Kuthu, Summa Surrunu, Chellamma – 5 Times When Kollywood’s Favourite Performer Impressed Fans As A Lyricist!

The actor's own production house too tweeted, "We, the entire team of Sivakarthikeyan Productions & 'Don' wish a very happy birthday to our dearest Sivakarthikeyan. Lots and lots of love to you sir and wish you many more successful years & decades ahead." Meanwhile, the unit of director Anudeep's 'SK20', in which Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead, released a video of the pooja of the film to mark the birthday of the actor. Ayalaan: Teaser Of Sivakarthikeyan’s Film To Release Ahead Of His Birthday – Reports.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Don Poster

Suresh Productions, the firm producing the film, posted the video on its Twitter handle and said, "Wishing the super entertaining Sivakarthikeyan a very happy birthday!!" Apart from the production houses, several others, both from the Tamil and the Telugu film industries, too wished the actor. Director Venkat Prabhu, in his birthday greeting, said, "Happy birthday dear brother Sivakarthikeyan. God bless!! A person who is still the same even after reaching great heights!! Be the same and Keep entertaining us!! God bless."

