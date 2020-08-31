Onam is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by the Malayalees across the globe. Traditionally it is a Hindu festival, but it is equally celebrated by a non-Hindu as well with great zeal. There are numerous cultural activities that takes place on this auspicious occasion. The celebrations of this harvest festival include Vallam Kali (boat races), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), tug of war, Onapattukal (onam songs) and many other programs. But this year the celebrations will be a low key affair owing to the ongoing global crisis. Onam 2020: 5 Famous Malayalam Songs aka Onapattukal to Celebrate Kerala’s Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

However, the celebs have extended their heartfelt wishes, ‘Onam Ashamsakal’ that means ‘Happy Onam’ to all their fans on Twitter. Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ramya Nambessan and many other actors and actresses have wished fans on this auspicious occasion of Onam. Let’s take a look at the posts shared by celebs on the micro-blogging site. From Kilometers & Kilometers to C U Soon, List Of Malayalam Movies Releasing During Onam 2020 And Here’s Where You Can Watch Them.

Mohanlal

Nivin Pauly

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Reba Monica John

Ramya Nambessan

Karthi

Kamal Haasan

Anupama Paramesawaran

Ravi Teja

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health.” Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Onam!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).