Onam is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by the Malayalees across the globe. Traditionally it is a Hindu festival, but it is equally celebrated by a non-Hindu as well with great zeal. There are numerous cultural activities that takes place on this auspicious occasion. The celebrations of this harvest festival include Vallam Kali (boat races), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), tug of war, Onapattukal (onam songs) and many other programs. But this year the celebrations will be a low key affair owing to the ongoing global crisis. Onam 2020: 5 Famous Malayalam Songs aka Onapattukal to Celebrate Kerala’s Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

However, the celebs have extended their heartfelt wishes, ‘Onam Ashamsakal’ that means ‘Happy Onam’ to all their fans on Twitter. Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ramya Nambessan and many other actors and actresses have wished fans on this auspicious occasion of Onam. Let’s take a look at the posts shared by celebs on the micro-blogging site. From Kilometers & Kilometers to C U Soon, List Of Malayalam Movies Releasing During Onam 2020 And Here’s Where You Can Watch Them.

Mohanlal

Nivin Pauly

Wish you all a very Happy Onam 😊#HappyOnam2020 pic.twitter.com/Ub1zE7hxhO — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) August 31, 2020

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Reba Monica John

A very happy, prosperous Onam to each one of you . Also dedicating this POOKALAM to all our health workers , especially the nurses , who have worked tirelessly during this pandemic. Thank you for everything🌸🙏#onamashamsakal #HappyOnam2020 pic.twitter.com/UhtFiDk1zW — Reba Monica John (@Reba_Monica) August 31, 2020

Ramya Nambessan

Happy Onam friends ❤️❤️!! STAY SAFE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VEBwjFafKN — Ramya Nambessan (@nambessan_ramya) August 31, 2020

Karthi

Onam Ashamsakal!! May the festivity bring cheer and prosperity to your homes!! Enjoy the feast:) — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) August 31, 2020

Kamal Haasan

Onam marks the beginning of prosperity and happiness for every Malayalee around the world. It is one festival that transcends its own connotations. Priyappatta ellaavarkkum pon ona asamshakal. May life become colourful and joyful again soon. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 31, 2020

Anupama Paramesawaran

Ravi Teja

Wishing you all a very Happy Onam! May the joyous occasion bring good fortune and happiness to all of you 😊 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) August 31, 2020

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health.” Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Onam!

