This Thiruvonam is going to be a treat for all Malayalam movie lovers. There are some amazing releases that one just cannot afford to miss. Owing to the ongoing global crisis, there are several makers who have skipped theatrical releases and have opted for a direct OTT release. In fact, there are a few films that have already released on OTT platforms. This Onam, the Mallu movie buffs especially, are going to be in for a treat. Onam 2020: 5 Famous Malayalam Songs aka Onapattukal to Celebrate Kerala’s Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

There are three major releases happening during the time of Onam this year. There are three films that would not be releasing in theatres but directly on television or on OTT platform. Let’s take a look at the three films that are all set to be premiered during this beautiful festival season.

Kilometers & Kilometers

Tovino Thomas’ upcoming film would be released directly on the Malayalam channel Asianet. The film is not releasing on any OTT platform, but directly on television. The makers had initially planned to release it in theatres on March 12, but it had to be skipped owing to the ongoing the global crisis and it even reportedly faced piracy issues. Directed by Jeo Baby, the makers have not revealed what time Kilometers & Kilometers would be premiered on Asianet. Kilometers & Kilometers Release: Tovino Thomas’ Film to Premiere Directly on TV on This Onam! (Watch Video).

C U Soon

C U Soon is one of the most-anticipated films starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran. This film has been shot during the period of lockdown and the trailer has left the audiences intrigued. Directed by Mahesh Narayan, C U Soon is all set to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 1. C U Soon Trailer: Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew's Next is a Taut Thriller that Won't Disappoint (Watch Video).

Maniyarayile Ashokan

Maniyarayile Ashokan is a ‘sweet little love story’ featuring Jacob Gregory and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead. This film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under the banner of Wayfarer Films. Directed by Shamzu Zayba, this rom-com is all set to premiered on Netflix on August 31. Maniyarayile Ashokan Trailer: Jacob Gregory - Anupama Parameswaran's Sweet Little Love Story and Dulquer Salmaan’s Special Appearance Make for a Perfect Treat (Watch Video).

So these are the Malayalam movies that are all set to be released during the time on Onam this year! Which movie are you excited to watch? Share your views in the comment section below.

