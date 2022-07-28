Fans wait to watch Ravi Teja aka Mass Maharaja on the big screens. Well, just hours to go and his brand new movie will be released in cinema halls. It is one of the most anticipated movies of Ravi Teja that cinephiles have been waiting for. Ramarao on Duty is the Telugu superstar’s 68th film and it has been written and directed by Sarath Mandava. Owing to production delays, this action thriller has seen several delays. Ramarao On Duty Song BulBul Tarang: Ravi Teja, Rajisha Vijayan’s First Single Is A Romantic Melody Crooned By Sid Sriram (Watch Video).

Ravi Teja will be seen essaying the role of an honest civil servant in Ramarao on Duty, which is produced under the banners of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and RT Team Works. Let’s take a look at some of the key details of this movie before it arrives in theatres.

Cast – Ravi Teja would be seen in the lead role along with Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi, Nassar among others in key roles.

Plot – The film showcases how Ravi Teja’s character is on a mission to eradicate corruption. The crux of the story forms when he has to take on the evil in order to accomplish his mission.

Watch The Trailer Ramarao On Duty Below:

Release Date – Just a day to go and the Ravi Teja-starrer will release in theatres. The Telugu action thriller is releasing tomorrow, July 29.

Review – The reviews for Ramarao on Duty are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review for the film is out.

