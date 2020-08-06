Rana Daggubati is just two days from entering his wedlock with fiancee Miheeka Bajaj. The Baahubali actor is all set to tie the knot on August 8 and the pre-wedding festivities have already begun at their residences. It would be an intimate wedding, keeping in mind the safety protocols issued for COVID-19 pandemic but it would be a gala affair nonetheless. Miheeka had her Haldi ceremony organised today morning and if the recent pictures are to go by, she did look stunning in her yellow and green outfit. Rana Daggubati To Marry Miheeka Bajaj: Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan, Anil Kapoor and Other Celebs Pour Joyous Wishes for the Lovebirds (View Posts).

Miheeka's outfit for her Haldi ceremony was designed by Anand Kabra and she paired it with unconventional seashell jewellery. The bride-to-be also hired a celebrity makeup artist, Tamanna Rooz for her special day and we liked the way she kept her look subtle yet charming. The invitation for the same was extended to only a handful of guests and we are dying to see the rest of her pictures from this special day. Many brides prefer yellow attires for their traditional Haldi ceremony and Miheeka was no different. Now, we wait to see if she sticks to the usual red when it comes to her bridal trousseau. Rana Daggubati And Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj Look Their Happiest As Families Officially Finalise Pair's Engagement and Wedding Dates.

Check Out Miheeka's Pics from Haldi Ceremony

Miheeka Bajaj (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rana and Miheeka's wedding will reportedly take place at Hyderabad's Ramanaidu Studios and the guest list will not exceed more than 30 guests. "There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven't invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that COVID-19 cases continue to rise and we don't want our celebrations to risk anybody's health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful," said Rana's father, Suresh Babu in his conversation with Times of India.

The guests who attend the ceremony will also be tested for coronavirus and the families have made all the necessary arrangements for the same. The couple also plans to throw a lavish party for all their close friends once the situation normalises in the country and things get back on track. Till then stay tuned to this space as we'll bring to you all the major updates from this big fat celebrity wedding of the year.

