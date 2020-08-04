Actor Rana Daggubati and his interior designer fiance Miheeka Bajaj will be tying the knot on August 8 at Hyderabad's Ramanaidu Studios in an intimate, low-key wedding, with only family members present. And come August 4, the Daggubati and Bajaj households have begun their ceremonies, leading up to the D-Day. Rana and Miheeka had a nischitartham ceremony in May in the presence of close family and a few friends. But for the wedding, the attendees are strictly family only. Rana Daggubati And Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj Look Their Happiest As Families Officially Finalise Pair's Engagement and Wedding Dates (Deets Inside).

Confirming the same to Bombay Times, Rana's father Suresh Babu revealed, "There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven’t invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that COVID-19 cases continue to rise and we don’t want our celebrations to risk anybody’s health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful." Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations Kick-Off: The Bride-to-Be Looks Resplendent in Her Jewelled Masked Avatar (View Pics).

The daily spoke to Rana's father and Miheeka's mother at length about the preps that are going on for August 8. Suresh Babu revealed that they will be creating a bi-secure bubble with social distancing norms being enforced and with sanitisers present at regular intervals. Also, all the guests will be undergoing COVID-19 tests first. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj To Tie The Knot On August 8 In Hyderabad (Details Inside).

"Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for COVID-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distance. It’s a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too," the groom's father revealed. The bride's mother Bunty Bajaj exclaimed, "It’s a special day for all of us and we want to celebrate it the right way. Safety comes first and we will not compromise in this regard."

Pre-wedding ceremonies like the 'Pellikoduku' function, haldi and mehendi ceremonies and mata ki chowki will be taking place at the Daggubati and Bajaj household beginning today.

Elaborating more on these functions, Bunty went on to reveal, "All functions will take place with our traditional Telugu and Marwari customs. We wanted all the functions to go on just like every other wedding. We don’t want our kids to miss out on anything. Only difference would be the reduced guest list. Miheeka and I have designed the entire theme for the wedding and we got a team from Delhi to execute it. I want to keep the theme a surprise so I won’t reveal what it is yet, but it will be truly special."

She also added, "Every girl dreams about her wedding day and wants it to be perfect and Miheeka is no different. As her mother, I’m trying everything I can to make it special for her. I have one or two surprises in store for her and I can’t wait to see her reaction on the D-Day."

As for the reception, Rana and Miheeka will be hosting a party post lockdown and after the pandemic subsides. "There are a lot of people who would like to bless the couple but we have to think of safety at this time. May be once we get a vaccine or when the situation improves, we will host a party or a reception for those who missed out on the wedding," revealed Suresh Babu.

Miheeka's mother also echoed the same sentiment and concluded, "So many of Miheeka’s friends from Mumbai were excited about the wedding but cannot make it due to the pandemic. I’m sure she will throw one big party for them after COVID. Let’s hope that happens soon." We wish Rana and Miheeka good health and happiness for their festivities and also their impending nuptials.

