Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday, September 25 in Chennai. The veteran singer had been hospitalised for weeks after first testing positive for COVID-19 and later despite coronavirus recovery, his condition remained critical as he was put on a ventilator. The singer's son, SP Charan, addressed the media and said, "My dad breathed his last at 1:04 pm. Thank you everyone for your prayers. My dad will live long till his fans remember him." The singer's loss has certainly come as a huge blow to his fans. SP Balasubrahmanyam remained a famous a voice not only in the South industry but also in Bollywood. SP Balasubrahmanyam, Popular Singer and Actor, Dies At 74.

SP Balasubrahmanyam lent his voice for several songs of Salman Khan and other major actors. He will always be remembered for his iconic songs such as "Maine Pyaar Kiya" title song, A R Rahman's famous composition "Roja" and several others. Twitterati have been mourning the loss of this legendary singer, a voice that enthralled generations. In a career spanning over five decades, he had recorded over 40,000 songs in several languages. The melodious voice of SP Balasubrahmanyam will always remain in our hearts as we remember him through his musical legacy. Here's a look at how fans are reacting to this major loss.

An Unmatched Voice

A name that will never be forgotten. A voice that will never be matched. #RIPSPB #RIPSPBalasubrahmanyam pic.twitter.com/glE5WA5fJ6 — Avinash Raina (@AviRaina) September 25, 2020

RIP Legend

Will Forever Miss This Soulful Voice

#RIPSPBalasubrahmanyam Sir. The colours you filled in the dreams of the teens with your ever soulful and youthful voice, will now linger in silence. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/R9I1nSTyGf — ☘️🔱 (@PapriBanerjee7) September 25, 2020

Thank You For Those Evergreen Classics

Really wished your comeback. Thank you for those eternal songs. Rest in peace #SPB sir ! 💔#RIPSPBalasubrahmanyam pic.twitter.com/qwkZkiP2nx — joel reji (@joelrejijohn) September 25, 2020

A Huge Loss to Our Music Industry

Another Legend Passes Away

One more legend passes away due to #COVID19.. 😞 Each day has become a nightmare this year!!! He has left a huge legacy behind him.. Condolences to his family and friends.. 🙏🙏#ripspb #RIPSPBalasubrahmanyam https://t.co/ikZ2hcODYI — Shubham Misra 🧠 (@SBM_4007) September 25, 2020

SPB Will Remain In Our Hearts

Saddened to hear about demise of One of the greatest Playback singer .we will miss you You will remain in our hearts sir alway 🙏🏻💐 #ripSPBalasubrahmanyam #SPBalasubrahmanyam pic.twitter.com/JG2RsUre8d — Chinmay Raut (@chinmayraut19) September 25, 2020

SP Balausbrahmanyam's massive contribution to the Indian music industry will always be remembered and cherished by the singer's fans. The veteran will live through his melodious voice in our hearts. We pay our deepest condolences to the singer's family and hope they find strength in this trying time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).