The news of custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Bennix by Tamil Nadu police spread like a wildfire on social media and the outrage demanded the authorities take strict action against the ones involved. Since the issue got highlighted weeks after African-American, George Floyd's death in the US police custody, it was able to get the necessary recognition and discuss the issue of police brutality in India. RJ Suchi was among the many celebrities who voiced her anger for the incident and released a hard-hitting video describing the details of their physical brutality. Tamil Nadu CB-CID has now asked her to take down the same video. Justice for Jayaraj and Bennicks: Rajinikanth Condemns the Horrific Incident, Calls their Family to Offer his Condolences.

Tamil Nadu CB-CID, on Thursday, demanded the RJ remove the video from her social media account and she has already done the needful. "Ms Suchitra’s descriptive narration of the incident is baseless and is not truly indicative of the real happenings. In this video she falsely exaggerated and sensationalised the chain of events and her allegations seems to be a figment of imagination and is not backed up by any proof,” read a media note released by the CB-CID. The note further accuses the RJ of promoting hatred against the police. Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Priyanka Chopra and Other Bollywood Celebrities Champion #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix (View Tweets).

The CB-CID has claimed that the Madras High Court had appealed the media to not misinterpret or mislead the proceedings and observations of the court and not to conduct media trials on the case. While the officers involved in their death are suspended, there will be a CBI probe on the same. A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to arrive in Madurai to take over the investigation.

