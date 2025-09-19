Chennai, September 19: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay on Friday expressed shock and grief at the passing away of his good friend and fellow actor Robo Shankar. Taking to his X timeline, Vijay, in Tamil, wrote, "I am shocked and saddened to learn of the demise of my dear friend Robo Shankar. From the small screen to the silver screen, he etched out a unique place for himself with his sense of humour. He was a gentleman who would be affectionate towards everyone. I extend my deepest condolences to the friends and family of the late actor. I pray to God that his soul rests in peace."

Several political leaders, actors and film industry professionals including Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, actors Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Silambarasan and Karthi have condoled the demise of actor Robo Shankar. Robo Shankar Dies: Tamil Film Actor Passes Away at 46; Kamal Haasan, Venkat Prabhu Condole Actor’s Demise (See Post).

Vijay Expresses Shock and Grief at Passing Away of Robo Shankar

நண்பர் திரு. ரோபோ சங்கர் அவர்கள் காலமான செய்தியறிந்து அதிர்ச்சியும் வேதனையும் அடைந்தேன். தன்னுடைய நகைச்சுவை உணர்வால் சின்னத்திரை முதல் வெள்ளித்திரை வரை தனக்கெனத் தனி இடத்தை உருவாக்கிக் கொண்டவர். அனைவரிடத்திலும் அன்போடு பழகும் பண்பாளர். நண்பர் திரு. ரோபோ சங்கர் அவர்களைப்… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) September 19, 2025

For the unaware, well known Tamil film actor and comedian Robo Shankar, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here in the city for a complex abdominal condition passed away on Thursday. He was 46 years old. Robo Shankar is survived by his wife Priyanka and his daughter Indraja, who acted alongside actor Vijay in his blockbuster film 'Bigil'. Robo Shankar Passes Away at 46: Actresses Varalakshmi, Simran Express Shock and Grief at Tragic Demise of Tamil Film Actor.

GEM hospital, where the actor was treated, in a medical bulletin said, "Mr. Robo Sankar was admitted to GEM Hospital, Perungudi, Chennai, on 16th September 2025 in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition. He was managed in the critical care unit with intensive medical management. Despite the best efforts of our multidisciplinary team, his condition deteriorated rapidly. He was declared dead on 18th September 2025 at 9.05 PM." The body of the actor has been kept at his residence for the public to pay homage. The last rites of the actor are to be performed on Friday afternoon.

