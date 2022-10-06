Rorschach is the upcoming Malayalam action thriller starring megastar Mammootty in the lead. Written by Sameer Abdul and directed by Nisam Basheer, this is one of the most anticipated movies of Mammukka in which the audience would get to watch him in a never-before-seen avatar. When the makers had dropped Mammukka’s first look from the film, it had amped up fans’ curiosity to know about his character and his masked face avatar. And today, ahead of the film’s theatrical release, a pre-release teaser was dropped that gave a glimpse another masked face man and that has left the audience curious. Rorschach Pre Release Teaser: Mammootty-Starrer Drops Glimpse of Another Masked Face Man and It Will Leave You Curious (Watch Video).

Mammootty has essayed intriguing characters in thriller genre in the past and the expectations from Luke Antony, the character that he plays in Rorschach, is sky-high. Let’s take a look at some of the key details of the film that is produced under the banner of Mammootty Kampany. Rorschach: Mammootty Looks Intense in This New Poster From Nisam Basheer’s Film.

Cast – Rorschach features Mammootty in the lead with Grace Antony, Jagadeesh, Sharafudheen in key roles.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “Luke Antony, who has a mysterious past, is out on a mission to seek revenge from someone who has destroyed him deeply.”

Watch The Trailer Of Rorschach Below:

Release Date – The thriller Rorschach is all set to hit the big screens on October 7.

Review – The reviews for Rorschach are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review is out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2022 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).