RRR took home four trophies at the 2023 HCA Film Awards ceremony, but it was film's star Jr NTR's absence that grabbed the eyeballs. At the awards, organised by the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA), director SS Rajamouli, actor Ram Charan and music composer MM Keeravani represented the RRR team. In a Twitter post, the HCA said an invitation was extended to Jr NTR but the actor couldn't attend the ceremony as he was shooting for his next feature film in India. RRR: HCA Film Awards Issues Clarification Over Jr NTR's Absence From the Big Night.

"Dear RRR fans & supporters, we did invite NT Rama Rao Jr to attend the #HCAFilmAwards but he is shooting a new film in India. He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support," the Hollywood Critics Association tweeted on Tuesday. At the HCA awards, held at Beverly Wilshire last week, "RRR" won best international film, best action film, best stunts, the best original song trophy for "Naatu Naatu". Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2022: SS Rajamouli’s RRR Competes Against Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick, Austin Butler’s Elvis For Best Picture - See Full Nominees For HCA Mid-Season Awards.

Check It Out:

Dear RRR fans & supporters, We did invite N. T. Rama Rao Jr. to attend the #HCAFilmAwards but he is shooting a new film in India. He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support. Sincerely, The Hollywood Critics Association — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 27, 2023

The film is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). RRR has so far won a Golden Globe for best original song for "Naatu Naatu" as well as two Critics Choice Awards -- best foreign language film and best song for "Naatu Naatu". The track is also nominated for best original song at the 2023 Oscars.

The movie also features Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. The film was released worldwide in 2022 and collected over Rs 1,200 crore in reported earnings.