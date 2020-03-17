RRR Stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR Share Precautionary Measures to Undertake Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Ask Fans to Stay Hygienic (Watch Video)

Ram Charan, Jr NTR (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As the world is trying to come to terms with the magnanimity of coronavirus, several prominent personalities are using their positions to urge their fans to follow hand-washing and take other precautionary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. Even as we have heard Hollywood celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Idris Elba among others to have tested positive for coronavirus, luckily, the situation in India is better with no famous celebrities being affected by it. Bollywood celebs have asked their fans to practise social distancing and stay indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak and now RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR have released a special video where the South superstars are telling their fans how they can take precautionary measures against coronavirus. Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko - List Of Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus.

The production house DVV Entertainment released this video where Ram Charan is seen suggesting people against hugging and shaking hands. In the same video, Jr NTR also appeals to everyone to not believe random WhatsApp forwards and create a panic situation. The actor also demonstrates how one must sneeze into one's elbow and so on. Sharing this video, the RRR movie, Twitter handle captioned it as, "The world is going through one of its hardest times. The only way to get past #COVID19 is not panicking and spreading awareness. Stay Hygienic. Stay Safe!" Coronavirus Outbreak: Here’s What South Actor Arvind Swami Wants the Government to Do to Contain the Spread of COVID-19.

Check Out the Video Here:

The world is going through one of its hardest times. The only way to get past #COVID19 is not panicking and spreading awareness. Stay Hygienic. Stay Safe! pic.twitter.com/UMHnLmdkA8 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 16, 2020

With growing concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases in India, the government has issued a shutdown on schools, colleges, malls and theatres in Maharashtra, Telangana and Delhi. Currently, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has mounted to 125 on Tuesday, March 17 as informed by the Health Ministry.