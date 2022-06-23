A major Telugu film producer is said to have approached RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR about starting a restaurant with the RRR brand and has suggested they partner with the film's director S.S. Rajamouli as well. If everything goes according to plan, the trio might launch a restaurant with an RRR motif. RRR: Netizens Raise Questions to SS Rajamouli About the Deleted Scenes From Ram Charan and Jr NTR Starrer.

The sources also state that the cuisine will feature top chefs and that the entire decor will be planned to complement the main plot of the film, in addition to offering deliciously real Indian cuisine. Pre-independence era fashion will likely also be used for the staff's attire. RRR: The Lego Movie Director Christopher Miller Praises SS Rajamouli’s Film, Says ‘Felt like Michael Bay, Baz Luhrmann, Stephen Chow Teamed Up!’.

After the release of RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR both became busier in their personal lives and began working on their respective careers. Therefore, it is not known whether they have agreed to work together on the RRR-themed restaurant yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2022 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).