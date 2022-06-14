Actor Sai Dharam Tej, who is known for films like Supreme, Subramanyam For Sale, Chitralahari, Prati Roju Pandage, and Solo Brathuke So Better, has contributed Rs 10 lakh to help families of farmers who committed suicide in Andhra Pradesh. Jagapathi Babu Pledges to Donate Organs in KIMS Hospital on His 60th Birthday.

Sai Dharam Tej, who is a supporter of his uncle Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party, has donated to agricultural families who have lost breadwinners due to bankruptcy suicides. Sai Dharam Tej's act is receiving praise from all around. Jai Bhim Effect: Raghava Lawrence to Donate Rs 8 Lakh to Parvathi Ammal, Here’s Why!

Apparently, Pawan Kalyan's family, including his brother Naga Babu, sisters Vijayadurga and Madhavi, nephews Varun Tej and Vaishnav Tej, and niece Niharika Konidela, reportedly gave Rs 35 lakh to the Jana Sena Party to assist the families of tenant farmers who committed suicide.

In terms of work, Sai Dharam Tej will appear alongside Pawan Kalyan in the film, which is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster 'Vinodhaya Sitham.' Samuthirakhani is directing the upcoming remake, in which he will share screen time with Ketika Sharma. He's also returned to the set of 'SDT15,' directed by Karthik Dandu.

