South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been grabbing attention for the past few months due to her rumoured relationship with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru of the Raj & DK fame. The duo's dating rumours have been further fueled by their regular joint outings and affectionate posts for each other on social media. As per fresh speculations, Samantha and Raj are now planning to take the big jump and make things official. The couple will reportedly get married today (December 1). Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Diwali With Her Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru and Family; Photos From Their Festive Get-Together Go Viral!.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru To Get Married on December 1?

According to the latest buzz, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are planning to tie the knot sooner than you could think. The couple have reportedly planned to exchange vows in an intimate ceremony on December 1, 2025. As per viral reports on Reddit, their wedding will take place at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. However, there is no official confirmation about the wedding by either side.

Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife Shhyamali De Shares Cryptic Note Amid His Wedding Rumours With Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Amid the growing rumours about Samantha and Raj's upcoming wedding, the filmmaker's former wife, Shhyamali De shared a social media post raising eyebrows. Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday (November 30), and shared a quote which read, "Desperate people do desperate things" from author Michael Brooks.

Did Shhymali De React to Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Rumoured Wedding?

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Just days back, Shhyamali had shared another cryptic post and wrote, "Through the bond of past debts (runanubandhana), one becomes connected with pets, spouse, children and home. When those karmic debts are exhausted, those relationships come to end and with them the associated joys and sorrows cease."

How Samantha and Raj’s Love Story Began

According to an insider, Raj Nidimoru fell in love with Samantha Ruth Prabhu during the shoot of their web series Citadel: Honey Bunny in 2023. Their first public appearance together was at a pickleball tournament to support for Samantha's team, Chennai Supper Champs. David Beckham India Tour: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Greets English Football Icon With a Warm Hug As He Attends House of Instagram Event in Mumbai; Video Goes Viral – Watch.

Samantha and Raj’s Past Relationships

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya. The couple who got married in 2017 parted ways in 2021. Their relationship ended on a mutual decision. Naga Chaitanya later got married to Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024. As per reports, Raj Nidimoru got divorced from Shhymali De in 2022.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

