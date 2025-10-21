Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram post has once again set social media buzzing. The South Indian actress, who has been linked to director Raj Nidimoru for some time now, continues to grab attention with her social media pictures with the filmmaker. Samantha lit up Instagram this Diwali with warm photos from her festive celebrations also featuring Raj Nidimoru. Diwali 2025: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Deepawali With Children From Different NGOs (See Post).

Samantha Ruth Prabu Celebrates Diwali With Raj Nidimoru and Family

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday (October 20), Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished her fans on Diwali by sharing a set of warm pictures from her festive celebrations. However, what caught everyone’s attention was her photo with rumoured boyfriend Raj Nidimoru. In the pictures, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress looked graceful in a green ethnic outfit.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Diwali With Raj Nidimoru Fueling Dating Rumours

In one of the photos, Samantha was seen posing alongside Raj Nidimoru, who wore a blue kurta. The two appeared to be enjoying themselves, soaking in the festive spirit together. Samantha's post was captioned, "Filled with gratitude."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru’s Relationship Rumours

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is rumoured to be dating Raj Nidimoru ever since they began filming their Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny in 2024, which Raj directed along with Krishna DK. The actress frequently shares pictures along with Raj on her Instagram, adding to the speculations. However, both continue to remain tight-lipped about their romance.

On the other hand, Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife Shhyamali De has been sharing cryptic notes on her Instagram talking about loyalty, betrayal and other things. The couple reportedly separated in 2022. Samantha was previously married to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Seen Leaving Gym Together, Viral Video Sparks Dating Rumours Again (Watch).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Work Front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut as a producer in May 2025 with the horror-comedy Subham. She will make her acting comeback in the series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. She also has the Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram in her pipeline.

