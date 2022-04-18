Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently had a question-and-answer session on Instagram. One of her fans had asked the 'Majili' actress to reveal what kind of a tattoo Samantha wants to see herself inked with. The 'Rangasthalam' actress bluntly replied saying that she now dislikes getting inked. "My advice to my younger self would be not to get a tattoo. Ever!! Samantha Ruth Prabhu Graces ELLE India Cover For The First Time! Actress Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In A Cara Cowl Dress By Āroka (View Pics).

Never ever get tattooed", the actress stressed. Samantha is known to have three tattoos, all of which are related to her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. Samantha's first tattoo reads 'YMC,' which is an abbreviation for Sam and Naga's first film together, 'Ye Maaya Chesave. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals the Amount She Earned As Her First Income During Q&A Session on Instagram.

Check Out The Screengrab From Her Insta Story:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The second tattoo, which reads 'Chay,' is inked on her right rib, while the third tattoo is more unique, as both Chaitu and Samantha inked the same tattoo of two arrows on their forearms. On the work front, Samantha will be seen in 'Shakuntalam' and 'Yashoda' next.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2022 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).