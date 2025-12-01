Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a traditional ceremony on Monday. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Secretly Marries Her Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru in Intimate Ceremony at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore – Reports.

While reports were doing the rounds that the couple will be entering matrimony soon, the Yashoda actress formally announced the new chapter in her life through a special social media post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Weds Raj Nidimoru: Bride Stuns in Elegant Red Saree and Gold Jewelry

Samantha took to her official Instagram handle and dropped some beautiful moments from her simple, traditional yet elegant nuptials.

While the bride was a sight for the sore eyes in a red silk saree with golden embellishments, the director opted for a white kurta pajama with a cream Nehru jacket for the special day.

Samantha's bridal look was further enhanced with some heavy gold jewelry, along with a gajra, mehendi, and complementary makeup.

The post captioned, "(white heart emoji) 01.12.2025(white heart emoji)" showed the newlyweds exchanging wedding rings and praying before commencing their new journey.

As per reports, the two got married at Isha Foundation's Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

For the unaware, Samantha is believed to have first met Raj during the shoot of the Amazon Prime Video series, The Family Man 2, in which she played a powerful role.

The two once again joined hands for the web show, Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

The rumors of Samantha and Raj being in a relationship began to circulate as the two were seen together at various events.

Earlier this year, Samantha dropped a post about her first step into the world of sports. The photos posted on her IG also included Raj.

Another post by Samantha talked about new beginnings. Uploading a string of photos which also had Raj, she mentioned, "It’s been a long road, but here we are New beginnings @tralalamovingpictures. (sic)." Samantha Ruth Prabhu Marries Raj Nidimoru at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation in Coimbatore; FIRST Pictures From Couple’s Traditional Wedding Out!.

For the unversed, Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple tied the knot in 2017 in a grand ceremony. However, they ended up going their separate ways in 2021. Naga Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala in December last year.

