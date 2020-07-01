Shamna Kasim, popular for her work as an actress in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries, filed a complaint with the police against a gang of men that tried to extort money from her. The Kochi police acting on the complaint nabbed the men and uncovered a diabolical plan to kidnap Shamna and hold her for ransom. Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare has said that the 8 men of the gang were arrested before they could set their plan into motion. Shamna's timely complaint with the police played a role in this sensitive case. Kerala Cops Arrest Four Youths for Threatening and Blackmailing Thalaivi Actress Shamna Kasim.

Shamna, also known as Poorna, took to her Facebook page to address the rumours related to the case. One such rumour claim that the actress knew the culprits, which she has denied. The actress has asked the public to not peddle fake news related to the topic. She wrote, "Thank you for the wonderful support my dear friends and well-wishers during this ordeal. I just would like to clarify on few unreal reports in few media relating my case. I do not know the culprit and gang who are part of this blackmailing saga hence I am pleading to all my media friends not to propagate such fake news linking me with the culprit (sic)."

Shamna, further, explained, "My family had decided to lodge a complaint because we had been cheated with fake names, fake addresses, deceitful identities with a marriage proposal that completely misled us. This eventually led to blackmail for which we decided to approach the police for legal action,"

Check Out Shamna Kasim's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamna Kasim | Poorna (@shamnakasim) on Jun 30, 2020 at 5:05am PDT

Shamna said that she is unaware of what the intentions of the arrested men were. She requested for privacy from the media and fans. "I am requesting all my media friends not to infringe on my family's and my personal privacy rights until the investigation is over. I have complete faith and trust in our criminal justice system. I will definitely meet the media once the case is resolved (sic)," her statement read.

Shamna will be next seen in Thalaivi, starring alongside Kangana Ranaut, who plays the role of Jaylalitha in the film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 10:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).