The Kerala Police have arrested four youths for threatening and blackmailing upcoming South Indian actress Shamna Kasim. Speaking to IANS, a police official attached to the Maradu Police station near here said the police launched a probe following a complaint and have arrested four people.

"All the four have been arrested and they are now remanded to judicial custody. The probe is going on," said the official who did not wish to be identified.

Kasim began her career as a dancer and a model and after becoming a success in the television industry, she entered films and in a career that began in 2004 she has acted in about 40 South Indian films so far.

