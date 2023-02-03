Silambarasan TR aka STR or Simbu, is one of the most loved actors of Tamil Cinema. The handsome hunk who started off his acting career as a child artiste has won hearts with his impeccable works on the big screens. Son of T Rajendar and Usha Rajendar, Simbu has done a varied range of roles over the years. In fact, his very first film as a lead actor happened under his father’s direction, titled Kadhal Azhivathillai. He did numerous films after it, however, it was the 2004 released movie Manmadhan that gave him a breakthrough role. Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Eeswaran, Maanaadu are among his other successful films. Silambarasan TR Birthday: 5 Films Of Simbu That Are A Must Watch!

Other than watching STR on the big screens, what fans love is his glimpses even when he’s off screen. The actor has often posted pictures from his photoshoot or other outings and one just couldn’t take their eyes off from his dapper looks. From sporting long, thick beard and at times keeping it trimmed yet edgy, donning three-piece suits to channeling casual and sporty looks, his style has grabbed social media users’ attention. On the occasion of Silambarasan’s birthday today, let’s check out some of his dapper looks on Instagram that stormed social media.

Sharp & Edgy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silambarasan TR (@silambarasantrofficial)

Being Trendy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silambarasan TR (@silambarasantrofficial)

Cool & Casual

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silambarasan TR (@silambarasantrofficial)

Oozing Retro Vibe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silambarasan TR (@silambarasantrofficial)

Dapper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silambarasan TR (@silambarasantrofficial)

Well, STR not just has a fine taste in zeroing down some of the most amazing characters in films, but it is impeccable when it comes to such trendy style statements as well. Here’s wishing the handsome hunk of Kollywood a fabulous birthday and a bright year ahead!

