The wedding season might not be very star-studded this year, thanks to the pandemic, but we are loving the fact that many celebrities are finally taking the plunge. It was only yesterday when Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood love Natasha Dalal and now we hear South star Athmiya has also entered wedlock. The actress got married to marine engineer Sanup in an intimate wedding on Monday and the pictures of the lovely celebrations are going viral on social media now. Suriya Attends A Fan’s Wedding Ceremony And Netizens Can’t Contain Their Happiness Seeing His Presence At The Event!

The bride, Athmiya, opted for a sari in white – wine red colour combination for her wedding attire. She added long-sleeved sequinned blouse with the sari which had jewellery-style detailing on the arms. The actress added beautiful pieces of traditional jewellery and ornamented white and red flowers on hair to give her wedding day look a regal charm. Her groom, Sanup, complemented her look in a stylish kurta and mundu. He kept his hair pushed back with a help of a hairband.

A Glimpse of Athmiya's Wedding Ceremony!

Athmiya and Sanup's wedding was held at a renowned convention centre in Kannur. The two got married as per the Hindu customs and kept it a lowkey affair, following the Covid – 19 restrictions. The couple got hitched in an arranged marriage and fans are gushing about their chemistry already. The buzz is that the duo has organised for a grand reception for the near and dear ones on Tuesday as well. Hansika Motwani Is Baraat Ready in a Champagne Caped Lehenga Sparking Off Those Perfect Bridesmaid Vibes!

Workwise, Athmiya made her debut on the big screen with the movie titled Vellathooval. She was also the lead actress of Sivakarthikeyan's film titled, Manam Kothi Paravai. Her role in Joseph starring Joju George and Peter was also well received by the fans. The actress even received a Kerala Film Critics Award for her role in the film. She was also a part of films like Rose Guitarinaal, Amoeba, Marconi Mathai and more. The actress is now gearing up for her Malayalam film Aviyal and Vellai Yaanai.

