Hansika Motwani took on the shaadi season as a resplendent baraati wearing a Ayushi Bhasin champagne toned lehenga. An unusual choice and refreshingly chic in the usual seas of bright bold hues, Hansika delighted. Hansika forayed into films as a child artiste and transitioned to a full-fledged actress, predominantly appearing in Tamil films but also tapped on Telugu, Bollywood, Malayalam and Kannada industries too. On the fashion front, Hansika with her signature coyness never hesitates to raise the stakes with an overtly experimental style. She adds on to these a dollop of unabashed glamour making even the most humble or basic style look stunning. Teaming up with different stylists, Hansika has curated a fine and versatile fashion repertoire that is complimented with a brilliant beauty and hair game..

Millennial ethnic style baskets are much sought after for their minimalism. Here's a closer look. Hansika Motwani Birthday Special: Being Perpetually Savage Is a Subtle Art, Aced and Exemplified With One Brilliant Ensemble After Another!

Hansika Motwani - Desi Chic

An Ayushi Bhasin silk organza caped champagne toned lehenga was adorned with sequins. Jewellery by 20 AM, textured hair and subtle glam completed her look. Fashion Face-Off: Sanya Malhotra or Hansika Motwani? Whose Appapop Blue Pantsuit Style Was Chicer?

Hansika Motwani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Hansika was seen in Tenali Ramakrishna BA. BL, a Telugu courtroom action comedy film directed by G. Nageswara Reddy sharing screen space with Sundeep Kishan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. She will be seen in Maha, an upcoming Tamil thriller film written and directed by U.R.Jameel with Srikanth.

