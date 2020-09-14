A Madras High Court Judge, SM Subramaniam, has sought that 'contempt of court' proceedings be initiated against Tamil Superstar Suriya for his comment on the NEET Exams and calling them out for making students attend exams in person, while the courts have been holding virtual hearings due to COVID-19. SM Subramaniam wrote to Chief Justice of Madras, Amreshwar Pratap Sahi 'insisting on the need to initiate suo moto criminal contempt of court proceedings' against the actor, as per a report in The Hindu. R Madhavan Reacts After Two NEET Aspirants Die by Suicide in Tamil Nadu, Actor Says ‘It’s Only an Exam Not a Verdict’.

Suriya, in a press release on his Twitter handle, had condemned the death of 3 NEET aspirants and also called out courts for dictating that NEET exams be conducted as per the schedule and in-person attendance of aspirants, while the courts hold video conferencing due to COVID-19. Suriya Birthday Special: 11 Essential but Kickass Performances of the Soorarai Pottru Superstar That Can’t Be Missed.

Check Out His Statement Below:

My heart goes out to the three families..! Can't imagine their pain..!! pic.twitter.com/weLEuMwdWL — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) September 13, 2020

The petition mentioned in the portal reads, "The said statement in my considered opinion amounts to contempt of court as the integrity and devotion of the honourable judges as well as the judicial system of our great nation are not only undermined but criticised in bad taste, wherein there is a threat to the public confidence on the judiciary. Thus, the cine actor Mr Suriya has committed contempt warranting contempt proceedings to uphold the majesty of our Indian judicial system.” Suriya is yet to comment on the matter.

