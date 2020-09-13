Ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test aka NEET, two students have reportedly died by suicide in Tamil Nadu. Actor R Madhavan has expressed his grief over the shocking deaths of two young NEET aspirants. The 50-year-old actor took to social media to express his concerns over the saddening death of the two students who took such a tragic step ahead of the highly competitive exam. NEET 2020: Two Medical Aspirants Die by Suicide in Tamil Nadu, Political Parties Demand Scrapping of Exam.

R Madhavan shared a post on Twitter that read, “2 Students Die By Suicide In Tamil Nadu A Day Before NEET. This is really sad and heartbreaking. It’s only an exam not a verdict.” The tragic death of the two students have left everyone shocked. As per a report in NDTV, one was a young boy, who was son of a scrap merchant from Dharmapuri, and the other was a 19-year-old girl from Madurai. A police officer was quoted as saying, “The girl completed Class 12 in 2017 and last year though she had cleared NEET, she was on wait list. Her father is a sub-inspector and mother a government employee.” The young lad had reportedly had appeared for NEET last year but couldn’t clear it.

R Madhavan

2 Students Die By Suicide In Tamil Nadu A Day Before NEET. This is really sad and heartbreaking. It’s only an exam not a verdict. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙈🙈 https://t.co/6uKRdDifhu — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 12, 2020

On this incident AIADMK’s O Panneerselvam stated, “Students should learn to face any situation with guts and parents should help them in this.” Stay tuned for further updates!

