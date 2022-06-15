Director Mithran R. Jawahar's much-awaited comedy-drama Thiruchitrambalam, featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, will hit screens on August 18, its makers announced on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, tweeted, "Thiruchitrambhalam releasing in theaters on August 18!" Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush, Nithya Menen and Raashii Khanna’s Film To Arrive in Theatres on August 18; Check Motion Poster.

Dhanush too confirmed the news, tweeting, "Well it's been a while, isn't it? Thiruchitrambalam from August 18th. See you all in theatres." The film's team has already announced the names of all the characters in the film and disclosed who is playing which character. While Dhanush plays the titular role of Thiruchitrambalam, director Bharathiraja plays the role of senior Thiruchitrambalam. Nithya Menon plays a character called Shobana, who happens to be Thiruchitrambalam's best friend in the film. Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush’s First Look From Nithya Menen and Raashii Khanna’s Comedy Drama Unveiled! (Watch Video).

Prakash Raj plays a strict inspector called Neelakandan in the film while actress Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Ranjani, a village lass. Actress Raashi Khanna, who plays the female lead, plays Anusha, Dhanush's high school friend in the film. The film, which has music by Anirudh, has cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna G K. It has been produced by Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2022 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).