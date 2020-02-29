50 Days Of Sarileru Neekevvaru! Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Fans Celebrate the Success of This Blockbuster Film

Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mahesh Babu has fans across the globe, who eagerly wait to watch him on the big screen. The last time that this Tollywood superstar was seen in theatres was in the film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. This movie, which was directed by Anil Ravipudi, had released on January 11, 2020. It was a treat to all his fans as this flick was released on the occasion of Sankranthi. It has been 50 days since the film has been released and hence all his fans are celebrating it big time. Sarileru Neekevvaru Star Mahesh Babu to Make His Bollywood Debut in a Film Starring Ranveer Singh?

If you noticed, Twitterati is using the hashtag #50DaysOfBBSLN, which means ’50 Days of Blockbuster Sarileru Neekevvaru’. Fans of Mahesh Babu are simply excited to see how the film had a successful run at the box office. The makers in fact released a promo video to celebrate the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. AK Entertainments posted, ‘Celebrating Sensational 50 Days of #SarileruNeekevvaru’. Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office: Mahesh Babu Debuts at Number 13 Position at Ticket Windows in USA.

Watch Sarileru Neekevvaru 50 Days Promo Video Below:

Anil Ravipudi's Note For Mahesh Babu

All Time Blockbuster

The Celebrations Have Started

#50DaysOfBBSLN 🔥💥 BLOCKBUSTER KA BAAP SUCCESS icchina.. Never Before Ever After #MaSSMB SUPER FANS... SARILERU MEEKEVVARU!!!! ✊🏻 Thank you for the unconditional love!🙏 TAKE A BOW! #SarileruNeekevvaru 💥 pic.twitter.com/VU7mGA4lYr — Krosuri Yalamanda rao (@KrosuriRao) February 29, 2020

#MASSMB Fans

Get ready #Bhimavaram Dhfms💥🤘 Massive 50th Day Celebrations At Padmalaya Starts From 4pm With Cakecutting, Teenmar,Mb& Krishna Gari Songs Dumu lepesthunam Anthey🔥🤘 All Must Assemble At Padmalaya Theatre💪@urstrulyMahesh @AnilSunkara1 @AnilRavipudi @ThisIsDSP#50DaysOfBBSLN pic.twitter.com/SAIk3HoaT5 — Bhimavaram SSMB Fc🔥 (@BhimavaramDHFMs) February 29, 2020

First Blockbuster Of Mahesh Babu Of 2020

Did You See That Life-Size Cut-Out?

#Rajahmundry,East Godavari #SarileruNeekevvaru 50 Days Grand Celebrations from evening 5:30pm onwards at Syamala theatre ,All Superfans are welcome pic.twitter.com/cADpzi0v0d — Pramod (@Pramod_DHFM) February 29, 2020

And Here's A Treat For All Fans - Full Video Of Mind Block Song

Sarileru Neekevvaru also starred Rashmika Mandanna opposite Mahesh Babu. Tollywood movie fanatics were impressed with their chemistry. The film also featured Vijayasanthi, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, Rajendra Prasad and others in key roles. This movie was produced under the banners of AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment, and presented by Sri Venkateswara Creations.