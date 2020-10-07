Tovino Thomas has suffered an injury while he was shooting for the upcoming Malayalam movie, Kala. The actor was reportedly shooting an action sequence when the incident happened and he was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kochi. Reports also suggests that Tovino has been admitted to the ICU as he suffered internal bleeding. However, there has been no official statement released yet on how the actor suffered this injury. Minnal Murali: Hrithik Roshan Shares Teaser of Tovino Thomas' Superhero Film (Read Tweet).

A tweet shared by industry expert Sreedhar Pillai read, “Top Malayalam Actor #TovinoThomas injured during the shoot of an action scene for his new movie #Kala. He has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment.” Ever since this news has hit the internet, fans are hoping that actor is fine and wishing for his speedy recovery. Tovino Thomas Shares His Throwback Pic in Short Hair from the Archives.

Tovino Thomas Injured On The Sets Of Kala

Just in - Top Malayalam Actor #TovinoThomas injured during the shoot of an action scene for his new movie #Kala. He has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment. pic.twitter.com/2mAUxPKcGU — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 7, 2020

About the film Kala, this upcoming Malayalam project is helmed by Rohit VS, the one who directed Adventures of Omanakuttan. This thriller also features Divya Pillai as the lead actress and actors Lal and Sumesh Moor in pivotal roles. Along with Yadhu Pushpakaran, Rohit VS has also co-written the film’s script. The shooting of Kala had started on September 7. The makers are yet to share about the film’s release date.

