Venkatesh Daggubati is popularly known for his works especially in Telugu Cinema. It was in 1986 that he had made his debut in Tollywood for which he even won a Nandi Award. The actor, who has turned a year older today, is the son of producer and former Member of Parliament, D Ramanaidu and Rajeshwari. It has been more than three decades since Venkatesh has been entertaining the audience. Bobbili Raja, Suryavamsam, Jayam Manadera, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Drushyam, F2: Fun and Frustration among others are some of the hit films to his credit. Venkatesh Daggubati Returns to Bollywood After 25 Years With Salman Khan's Action-Comedy!

Venkatesh Daggubati is one of the most loved actors of Telugu Cinema. And fans often love to catch a glimpse of him even off screen and the actor treats his fans by posting intriguing throwback pictures on social media. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at his best throwback pictures and we are sure, fans would love it.

First Photoshoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venkatesh Daggubati (@venkateshdaggubati)

Brahmaputrudu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venkatesh Daggubati (@venkateshdaggubati)

Sathruvu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venkatesh Daggubati (@venkateshdaggubati)

Familia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venkatesh Daggubati (@venkateshdaggubati)

When He Shared Screen Space With The Late Girish Karnad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venkatesh Daggubati (@venkateshdaggubati)

The Lil' Naga Chaitanya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venkatesh Daggubati (@venkateshdaggubati)

Lil' Rana Daggubati

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venkatesh Daggubati (@venkateshdaggubati)

Aren’t these picture simply amazing? Here’s wishing the Telugu star a fabulous year ahead. Happy Birthday, Venkatesh Daggubati!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2021 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).