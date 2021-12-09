Venkatesh Daggubati is all set to make his return to Bollywood after 25 years. It was in 1993 that he had made his debut in Bollywood with the film Anari and in 1995 he had starred in Taqdeerwala. The actor who is widely known for his works in Tollywood is all set to return to Hindi Cinema with Salman Khan’s action-comedy. The film directed by Farhad Samji will also feature Pooja Hegde. The shooting of this untitled project is expected to go on floors early next year.

Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Salman Khan In Farhad Samji’s Next

