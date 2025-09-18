Southern beauty Nayanthara penned a lovely birthday wish for her "heart and home", husband Vignesh Shivan, as he celebrated his 40th birthday on Thursday. She took to her official Instagram account and posted a couple of photos of the birthday boy enjoying some fun play time with his two little munchkins, Uyir and Ulag. ‘Dear Students’ Teaser Out: Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara’s Upcoming Action Comedy Promises Laugh Riot! (Watch Video).

Wishing her husband on his special day, Nayanthara wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy 40 (Red heart emoji) My heart, my home, my everything — always. Happy Birthday!" For the uninitiated, Nayanthara and Vignesh fell for each other on the sets of the 2015 Tamil drama, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. After dating for several years, these two finally tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in a lavish South Indian wedding in Mahabalipuram. On September 22, 2022, Nayanthara and Vignesh welcomed twin boys, Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan, through surrogacy.

Nayanthara Pens Adorable Birthday Wish for Hubby Vignesh Shivan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

On Sunday, Nayanthara wished her "Dearest Amma" on her birthday via a special social media post. She took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a throwback photo from her childhood. Her mother was seen giving a peck on the actress’s cheek while her brother, Lenu Kurian, stood next to them.

Calling her Amma "the heart of the family", Nayanthara penned, “Happy birthday my dearest Amma. No words will ever be enough for the love, sacrifices and prayers you’ve poured into our lives. You are the heart of our family, the strength behind every step we take and the blessing we thank the universe for every single day. Love you Amma.” Vignesh Shivan Thanks the Universe on 11 Years of Marital Bliss With Nayanthara (See Pics).

Work-wise, Nayanthara will next be seen in Yash's starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Helmed by Geethu Mohandas, the much-awaited drama will also see Kiara Advani and Darrell D'Silva in key roles, along with Akshay Oberoi making his South debut with the drama.

