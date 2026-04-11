Details regarding the star-studded remuneration for director Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi spectacle, Raaka, have surfaced, revealing a significant pay gap between its lead actors. According to recent industry reports, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is set to receive a record-breaking fee that is nearly seven times higher than that of his co-star, Deepika Padukone. The film, which marks the first collaboration between the Pushpa actor and the Jawan director, has already generated substantial buzz due to its massive scale and high-concept premise. ‘AA22xA6’ Is ‘Raaka’: Allu Arjun-Atlee’s Film Gets Official Title, Makers Unveil Stylish Star’s Mysterious FIRST Look on His 44th Birthday (View Post).

Deepika Padukone’s ‘Raaka’ Fee Revealed

According to a report by the Deccan Chronicle, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is set to earn INR 25 crore for her role in the project. While this remains one of the higher salaries for a female lead in Indian cinema, it stands in stark contrast to the staggering INR 175 crore reportedly being paid to Allu Arjun.

Industry insiders suggest the pay disparity is driven by Arjun’s "pan-India" box office pull and the physical demands of his role. The actor is expected to portray three distinct characters in the film, including a police officer and a "half-human, half-monster" entity, requiring extensive time for filming and specialised prosthetics.

Rashmika Mandanna and ‘Raaka’ Supporting Cast Earnings

The report also shed light on the remuneration of other cast members. Rashmika Mandanna, who has seen a surge in popularity following the success of Animal and the Pushpa franchise, is reportedly charging approximately INR 5 crore for her part in Raaka.

While Mandanna’s fee is lower than Padukone's, analysts note that she maintains a slight edge over other contemporary South Indian actresses, whose salaries typically range between INR 3 crore and INR 4 crore. Other high-profile names, including Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor, are also rumoured to be part of the ensemble, though their specific earnings remain undisclosed.

More About ‘Raaka’

Raaka is being produced by Sun Pictures on a monumental budget estimated at INR 700 crore, with a significant portion allocated toward world-class visual effects. Production recently moved to Los Angeles to collaborate with VFX teams known for their work on major Hollywood franchises. ‘Raaka’ Meaning: What Does Allu Arjun-Atlee’s Film Title Stand For?.

The first-look poster, released on Allu Arjun’s birthday, showcased the actor in a fierce, beast-like avatar, signalling a departure from traditional Indian cinema tropes. While official confirmation on the exact salary figures has not been provided by the producers, the project is already being positioned as one of the most expensive and ambitious Indian films to date, with a tentative release window set for 2027.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).