Tamil actor Abhirami Venkatachalam has ignited a viral conversation regarding creator-subscriber boundaries after calling out "cheap and unacceptable" behaviour on her new digital platform. The actor, widely recognised for her role alongside Ajith Kumar in the 2019 blockbuster Nerkonda Paarvai, launched a subscription-based Instagram page on Thursday to share exclusive, artistic content with fans. However, the launch was quickly marred by a section of subscribers demanding explicit material, prompting a sharp and public rebuke from the star. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestants: Are Sakshi Agarwal and Abhirami Venkatachalam Participating in Kamal Haasan’s Show?

Abhirami Venkatachalam Clarifies Paid Content Page

Abhirami took to social media to clarify the intent of her subscription model, which currently charges INR 399 per month and has already attracted over 700 paying users. In a strongly worded statement, she expressed shock at the nature of messages received since the page went live. “I am here to showcase creative and artistic photographs that I have not explored before. If anyone is expecting nudity or explicit material, please unsubscribe immediately,” she stated. “I am not here to fulfill such demands, and no one has the right to dictate what I should post.” The incident has highlighted the toxic gap between a creator's artistic intent and the regressive expectations of some digital audiences, particularly within the paid content space.

Abhirami Venkatachalam Career Journey

Abhirami has steadily built her presence across films, television, and OTT platforms in the Indian entertainment industry. She received critical acclaim for her breakout role as Famitha Banu in Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink, where she portrayed a woman fighting for justice against social stigma. She later became a household name in Tamil Nadu through Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 and Bigg Boss Ultimate, where she emerged as a top finalist. Continuing her momentum, she recently appeared in the OTT release Anantha (2026) on JioHotstar and is currently filming for the Tamil project Nerunji and the Malayalam film August 27. Her previous notable works include NOTA alongside Vijay Deverakonda, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect with R. Madhavan, and the web series Iru Dhruvam. Nerkonda Paarvai Movie Review: Thala Ajith Delivers A Fantastic Performance In PINK Remake That Stays True To The Original.

Abhirami Venkatachalam Gets Support From Fans

Abhirami’s refusal to strip for anyone has received widespread support from fellow actors and fans, who praised her for maintaining her dignity in a digital landscape that often pressures female creators to cater to the male gaze. She concluded her address by thanking the "true followers" who appreciate her work in an artistic sense, reaffirming that her page will remain a space for creative expression only.

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