PonMan Movie Review: Like any devoted movie buff, I enjoy scouring Reddit boards to see what people are discussing. Recently, when the first look of Basil Joseph from his new movie release, PonMan, was unveiled, discussions erupted on Malayalam cinema forums about how the actor-director is overexposing himself and repeating the same roles in every film. While there is little to no merit in that argument, the thing about Basil is that - whether he is acting or directing - he has a tendency to surprise us with his choice of projects and his ability to impress. With PonMan, it's Basil Joseph - 1, Reddit - 0.

PonMan marks the directorial debut of Jotish Shankar, a production designer who worked on films like Neelavelicham, Bramayugam, and Kala. The movie is based on author GR Indugopan’s novella Naalanchu Cheruppakkaar (4-5 Youngsters), with the screenplay written by Indugopan and Justin Mathew. I haven't had the luck of reading the novella, though I have heard high praise for it online. And if the movie adaptation is anything to go by, I do hope it’s a riveting read.

Set in Kollam, the film begins with a beautifully shot sequence accompanied by a song that captures the essence of the place through the lens of cinematographer Sanu John Varughese. That continues ahead in the film, be it while framing the vistas around a shrimp farm or capturing the joy of youngsters prancing around the beach in their underwear.

What's the plot about? 'Terror' Bruno (Anand Manmadhan) is a local worker for his left-wing party who, early on, gets into a scuffle with a church employee over the tearing down of party posters. This comes back to haunt him, as his sister Steffi (Lijomol Jose) is about to get married, and they are relying on donations from guests attending a pre-wedding function.

For those unfamiliar with this tradition, it is common in parts of Kerala to hold a pre-wedding feast where relatives and villagers contribute financially, helping cover wedding expenses. While this practice is, in my opinion, problematic- it encourages dowry and escalating wedding costs - it remains popular in many villages and towns.

Bruno needs to arrange gold jewellery for the bride, a necessity to satisfy the groom’s family. Enter our titular character - PonMan (Gold Man) - PP Ajesh (Basil Joseph), a 'fixer' who borrows gold from local jewellery shops and lends it to families for weddings, reclaiming the cost from the donation money. If the collected amount falls short, he retrieves the appropriate portion of the gold. Ajesh stays with the family until the debt is settled, which ideally should happen before the wedding night.

Trouble arises when neither the church nor Bruno’s political party offers financial aid due to his earlier altercation, leaving them short of funds. To complicate matters, Steffi is unwilling to return the gold, fearing it will disrupt her married life, particularly since her husband, Mariyano (Sajin Gopu), is a rough man with violent tendencies. The rest of the film revolves around Ajesh’s desperate attempts to recover his gold.

'PonMan' Movie Review - An Interesting Lead Character Played Expertly By Basil Joseph

Where PonMan shines the best is in its portrayal of Ajesh. Initially, he comes across as an irritating, business-like hustler with a crass demeanour. However, as the plot thickens, it becomes impossible not to be drawn into his relentless quest to reclaim what he believes is rightfully his. As the screenplay unfolds, layers are peeled away to reveal a complex man deeply dedicated to his job. Even when facing a formidable opponent like Mariyano, Ajesh's tenacity is admirable.

For those who believe Basil Joseph is getting typecast - why, when he can play a comic sidekick in ARM and then impress as a shrewd villain in Sookshmadarshini? - the role of Ajesh proves otherwise. It allows Basil to showcase his range, especially in moments of frustration, like the tense lodge room conversation with Bruno. ‘Sookshmadarshini’ Movie Review: A Highly Engaging Mystery Thriller With Superb Performances From Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph.

'PonMan' Movie Review - Complex Characters With Grey Shades

While some of the other principal characters don’t receive the same depth, the film still treats them as multi-dimensional, reacting naturally to their circumstances. Take Sajin Gopu’s Mariyano, for instance. Initially depicted as a brute with little redeeming quality, he has a fleeting moment of vulnerability where he reveals to Ajesh his desperation to hold onto the ornaments - a stark reminder of the insidious nature of dowry. Otherwise, he serves as the film’s primary antagonist, making the other characters appear less morally grey. This could be seen as a criticism, particularly regarding its portrayal of working-class individuals, but the reality is that bad elements exist in every strata of society.

Mariyano gains more prominence in the second half, giving Sajin Gopu an opportunity to shine in a role vastly different from his endearing sidekick in Aavesham. His dynamic with Basil Joseph in the second half is gripping and offers unpredictable moments while concluding in a dark, desperate fight sequence that is both thrilling and nerve-racking. Special mention must be given to the cinematography, with some well-composed overhead shots enhancing the intensity of the scene.

Lijomol Jose’s Steffi might frustrate some viewers. She isn't a conventional 'strong female character.' Despite being educated and unhappy with her marriage alliance, her fear of remaining unmarried at 32 pushes her to hold onto the gold and, by extension, her violent husband. A standout moment is when she lashes out at her brother for failing to prevent her predicament - even if it reinforces her dependence on men. Ultimately, it takes another man to make her realise that her value in her new home is contingent on the gold she possesses. While this dynamic limits her role within the male-driven conflict, she remains a fascinating, albeit restrained, character.

Anand Manmadhan’s Bruno starts as arrogant and aggressive when riding on the coattails of his party higher-ups, but as the story progresses, his bravado is systematically stripped away. The actor delivers a strong performance, though his character fades into the background during the third act. His last-minute involvement in the final fight feels like a forced attempt at redemption, which doesn’t quite land, especially since the aftermath remains unexplored. However, the movie redeems itself in its closing moments when Ajesh meets Steffi.

A special mention goes to Sandhya Rajendran, who plays Bruno and Steffi’s mother. She delivers an impressive performance in the first half, particularly in the awkward scene where she pleads with Ajesh not to ruin her daughter’s first night—a deeply uncomfortable moment for her as a mother. The character, however, isn't given much to do in the second half, though there is a moment where she reveals her dark side, where she tells her son to do something that not many mothers might tell their kids.

Justin Varghese’s background score is another major highlight, significantly amplifying tension in key sequences.

'PonMan' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

PonMan ultimately delivers an engrossing drama that balances dark humour, social commentary, and thrilling moments. While not without its flaws, the movie is elevated by Basil Joseph’s powerhouse performance, a gripping narrative, and strong technical execution. It is an engaging, well-crafted film - one that erases questions (for the time being) about Basil Joseph’s versatility and introduces Jotish Shankar as a promising new director to watch out for.

Rating: 3.5

