Bazooka Movie Review: Deeno Dennis’ Bazooka is a prime example of a good premise undone by over-stylisation and poor editing. If a film has to lean so heavily on style and swagger to push itself forward, it betrays a lack of confidence in the script - which is strange, because there’s actually an interesting story buried in layers of slo-mo. Add to that the presence of Mammootty, who is, as always, in sublime form - except for the final few minutes, where it feels like he’s in an entirely different film. What a waste of potential. ‘Bazooka’: Mammootty Exudes Swag in Black Suit in New Still From Upcoming Malayalam Action Thriller Co-Starring Gautham Vasudev Menon.

'Bazooka' Movie Review - Two Tracks, One Tangled Tale

Bazooka runs on two parallel tracks that, unsurprisingly, have a lot in common. One follows a string of heists in Kochi involving a group of gamers, much to the frustration of ACP Benjamin Joshua (Gautham Vasudev Menon) and his team. The robbers leave clues beforehand and target unusual items - like trophies in a video game - while Joshua and company scramble to figure out where the next strike will occur and who the elusive mastermind, Mr Mario, really is.

Watch the Trailer of 'Bazooka':

The other storyline is a road trip featuring Mammootty’s character, who boards a bus from Kochi to Bengaluru and gets chatty with his seatmate, Sunny (Hakkim Shah), a gamer. Initially introducing himself under a false identity, Mammootty’s character is quickly sussed out by Sunny. He then reveals himself to be John Caeser, a forensic expert and Benjamin’s old friend, helping latter on the case. Along the way, incidents unfold — an accident caused by bikers leads to a random fight scene, followed by police boarding the bus to arrest two passengers. How these tracks converge is central to the film’s mystery.

'Bazooka' Movie Review - Style Over Substance (SPOILERS AHEAD)

When you’ve got a good story - or at least believe you do - get to the point quickly instead of lingering in superficial frills. Unfortunately, debutant director Deeno Dennis seems to believe the audience craves swag over substance, and that's majorly the movie's undoing. Mammootty’s introduction and the bus ride with its quirky passengers (including three actors from Romancham) are engaging, particularly when he connects with Sunny. But this is also where the film makes its first major misstep.

A Still From Bazooka

The investigation is relayed through John Caeser narrating details to Sunny, after the latter stumbles upon sensitive files on his laptop. Warning bells go off - why would anyone explain a confidential case in painstaking detail to a stranger who was literally snooping through their stuff? This is just the first of many examples where characters behave unrealistically to serve the plot. The eventual explanation tries to justify it, but the screenplay fails to create a sense of intrigue or make us question its intent.

Similarly, while we're told that Benjamin and his team (played by Siddharth Bharathan, Dinu Dennis, and Gayathiri Iyer) are top-notch officers, the film does little to prove it. They take far too long to decode clues that are obvious to the audience, mentioning stuff that is too obvious and acting clueless at all times. It also doesn't help that, save for Benjamin, the others don't really matter much here, and they often bring down any calibre (if any) in the investigation track, never mind the overbearing time they are forced to chase after red herrings. In fact, Benjaming is not just an incompetent cop but also a bad father - I mean, who would bring their clearly terrified kid to a scary Halloween party with booze flowing freely?

A Still From Bazooka

Enough about him, though. When the movie isn't taking him seriously, why should we?

When it comes to the central mystery, Bazooka wants to be clever and cool, blending gaming culture and pop psychology into its narrative, but a scattered screenplay undermines the effort. Also, gamers calling everyone “bro” and someone trying to pair a PS5 controller with a PS4 console? 'Bro', there are gamers out watching the movie as well, shaking their heads in annoyance. The investigation lacks brilliance, and the mystery never quite lands. ‘Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse’ Movie Review: Mammootty’s Charisma Dependably Carries Gautham Vasudevan Menon’s Quaint Yet Imperfect Mystery.

'Bazooka' Movie Review - Drawn Out Scenes

The film’s biggest undoing is its editing. There are far too many needless slo-mo shots — and not just of Mammootty. Instead of moving the story forward, Bazooka drags it across the concrete in excruciating languidity, testing the audience’s patience with unnecessarily drawn-out sequences. Several scenes could’ve been cut entirely, which would have saved time without affecting the plot. Take the scenes where Benjamin’s team captures two goons who were terrorising Kochi - they add nothing of value.

A Still From Bazooka

Likewise, the accident sequence leading to Mammootty’s first fight, and the later shootout at a dhaba, don’t really impact the story’s direction. The film is full of such disposable scenes, and this bloated storytelling robs the central mystery of its tension.

'Bazooka' Movie Review - A Twist Too Late

Many will likely agree that the third act - which finally arrives after a string of nap-worthy moments - is the film’s high point thanks to an interesting plot development (A Prithviraj film has done something similar, and the film appears to nod to a Bryan Singer classic in its treatment of the antagonist.) In a way, you can use this plot twist as an excuse to defend why the film was so weirdly structured before. Only that even with the plot development, Bazooka doesn't drop its drawn-out nature, and it still has characters act out of context. Actually, it would also raise more questions about what we saw before - like why were we getting scenes of an actor glazing at his car or motorbike when they don't really matter much?

A Still From Bazooka

These scenes allow Mammootty to inject some excitement into his performance, but strangely, this is where he feels the most artificial. For an actor known for disappearing into roles, this feels overly manufactured.

Gautham Vasudev Menon - honestly, I’m not sure why filmmakers insist on casting him as an actor instead of getting him behind the camera more often (perhaps because his films struggle to reach theatres?). He’s strictly okay here. The only other actor who gets a bit of room to shine is Hakkim Shah. Aside from the excessive "bro-ing," he’s decent in the role.

'Bazooka' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Bazooka had the bones of a compelling mystery and the presence of a seasoned star in fine form. But it squanders both with indulgent styling, clunky writing, and glacial pacing. The third act offers a brief glimpse of what could have been - but by then, the damage is done. It's a film that chooses flash over focus, style over storytelling, and ends up being little more than a stylish mess that not even Mammootty can salvage.

Rating: 1.5

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2025 01:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).