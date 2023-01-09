Waltair Veerayya is an upcoming Indian Telugu action comedy film directed by KS Ravindra (Bobby Kolli). The movie stars Megastar Chiranjeevi as the titular character alongside Shruti Haasan, Ravi Teja and Catherine Tresa. The makers recently revealed the trailer and it has all the elements to make Waltair Veerayya a masala entertainer to please fans of both Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja. Waltair Veerayya: Makers Drop Chiranjeevi’s ‘Massiest Avatar’ Holding Handcuff and Weapons Around Him (View Poster).

So, before you get a movie ticket, here's everything you need to know about Waltair Veerayya.

Cast and Crew

Waltair Veerayya stars Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan, Ravi Teja, Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Srinivasa Reddy, Pradeep Rawat and many others in pivotal roles. The film is directed by KS Ravindra based on a screenplay by Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy. Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) has scored the music, while Arthur A Wilson and Niranjan Devaramane are the cinematographer and the editor respectively.

Plot

The synopsis of Waltair Veerayya revolves around the fiert bond between a fisherman and his friend, egoistic ACP Vikram Sagar IPS, who stops Veerayya from smuggling goods.

Budget

As per reports, the movie is made on a budget of Rs 40 crore.

Trailer

The trailer of Walter Veerayya came out on January 7. ICYMI, you can watch the trailer here:

Release Date

Waltair Veerayya, produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, is all set to be released in theatres on December 13 coinciding with Sankranthi. It is clashing at the box office with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veer Simha Reddy.

Review

The reviews of Waltair Veerayya are not out yet. LatestLY will share the update as soon as the review of Chiranjeevi- starrer is out.

