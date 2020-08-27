KK Singh, father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday morning openly declared that actress Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to his son and was his murderer. In a 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, demanded the CBI arrest Rhea and her associates. "Rhea used to feed poison to my son Sushant for a long time. She is his murderer. Rhea and her associates should be immediately arrested and punished," said Singh in the video clip, shared with IANS by family sources. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father Accuses Rhea Chakraborty of Poisoning His Son, Demands Her Arrest by the Investigating Agency

The CBI has taken over investigation into Sushant's death and new conjectures involving alleged links between Bollywood, the cricket world, drugs and Dubai underworld have lately emerged in sections of the media, as factors behind Sushant's death. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister, Shweta Singh Kirti Demands Rhea Chakraborty’s Arrest and also Suggests Blocking of Her Upcoming Interview with a Media Channel (View Tweets)

Watch Sushant Singh Rajput Father KK Singh's Video Below:

#KKSingh, father of late actor #SushantSinghRajput, on Thursday morning openly declared that actress #RheaChakraborty was giving poison to his son and was his murderer. In a 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, demanded the #CBI arrest Rhea and her associates. pic.twitter.com/8RiyR7r6PY — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 27, 2020

Earlier, shortly after Sushant died, KK Singh on behalf of the late actor's family, had filed an FIR in Patna charging Sushant's girlfriend Rhea and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).