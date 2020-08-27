Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation is getting murkier every day with both the parties - Rhea Chakraborty and his family hurling accusations against each other. Earlier his father had registered an FIR with Patna police against his girlfriends for conspiracy and abetment to suicide. Besides accusing her of money laundering, Sushant's father is also blaming her for poisoning his late son. KK Singh, his father in his new interaction with ANI has accused Chakraborty of intentionally hurting his son and has also demanded her arrest in regards to the same. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: MSHRC Sends Notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police for Allowing Rhea Chakraborty to Enter the Mortuary.

"Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant from a long time, she is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates," he said during his recent media interaction. The accusation came in a day after Rhea's leaked WhatsApp chats with her 'drug dealers' went viral on the internet. Rhea is being blamed for drugging Sushant Singh Rajput since the beginning of their relationship and the recent statement by his father has certainly intensified the case further. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Member Refutes Siddharth Pithani’s Claim of Taking Down Late Actor’s Hanging Body on Request of His Family.

Check Out his Video

#WATCH Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant from a long time, she is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates: KK Singh, #SushantSinghRajput's father pic.twitter.com/EsVpAUlZMt — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti is also demanding the actress' arrest for her alleged involvement with drugs and is also seeking to block her upcoming interview with a media channel. Rhea has recently given a two-hour long interview to a media channel and Sushant's sister is miffed with the idea of a prime accused moving to give interviews.

