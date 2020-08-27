Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise was a major blow to the already grieving industry. But, neither the industry folks nor the common folks were ready for what was lying ahead. His family soon started demanding a CBI probe for they believed Sushant's death wasn't a case of suicide but murder instead. However, a major turn came in when his father registered an FIR with the Patna Police against his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. And since then, we have been seeing one too many accusations, allegations and assumptions getting hurled at each other from both the concerned parties.

Post CBI's involvement, even the Narcotics department was summoned to join in the case as Rhea's leaked chats with her drug dealers were being discussed on the internet. To react to the same, Sushant's sister, Shweta Sigh Kirti who's actively fighting for his justice demanded her arrest. Later, she also reacted to a leading news channel's decision to interview Chakraborty saying "it's an utter disgrace and slap on the face of 130 Crore Indians fighting for justice of my Brother."

Check Out her Tweets

Aaj Tak is interviewing Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours and planning to air that interview on a national platform. If that happens it will be an utter disgrace and slap on the face of 130 Crore Indians fighting for justice of my Brother. #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

The channel apparently interviewed the Jalebi actress for two long hours and they are planning on airing her interview very soon. Sushant's sister is definitely not pleased with their decision and is seeking to block the airing of the same interview. Shweta's demand further gained momentum when netizens started extending their support to her concerns. Rhea Chakraborty's Scene From Bank Chor Calling Arnab Goswami Her 'Idol' is Going Viral Right Now.

Check Out her Tweets

Government of India needs to see to it that a prime accused should not be moving around giving interviews and doing publicity stunts!!! #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

And the interviewer in no other than Rajdeep Sardesai who was calling my brother as a mediocre actor!! The Prime Accused should be taken under custodial interrogation immediately!! It’s my request to my extended family to block this interview. #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

CBI, who's currently investigating the actor's death case is yet to question Rhea and her family members who were allegedly involved in his death. For more and timely updates on this case, stay tuned to LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).