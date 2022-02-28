March 2022 have some awesome movies lined up for release in big screens and with that we have an exciting list of films for the moviegoers on the first week across several languages like Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, English, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and many more. Meanwhile, talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Jhund, which is all set to release in theatres on March 4. The biopic is based on the life of retired sports mentor Vijay Barse, who runs a NGO called Slum Soccer. Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, the sports drama sees Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in main roles. Jhund Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan Aims To Transform Slum Kids Into A Disciplined Soccer Players (Watch Video).

Another interesting release of the week would be The Batman, the superhero film will open in cinemas on March 4. Directed by Matt Reeves, the flick stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell. Another big release of the week would be Hey Sinamika, which is all set to hit the theatres on March 3. The romantic-comedy drama stars Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles. The Batman Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz's DC Film!

Let's quickly take a complete look at the movies releasing on the theatres this week: (the below releases are subject to change as per the makers' decision)

1. Jhund: March 4, 2022 | Hindi

2. One Story Many Ends: March 4, 2022 | Hindi

3. Toolsidas Junior: March 4, 2022 | Hindi

4. Sher Gujjar: March 4, 2022 | Hindi

5. Ghani: March 3, 2022 | Telugu

6. Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu: March 4, 2022 | Telugu

7. Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam: March 4, 2022 | Telugu

8. Sebastian PC 524: March 4, 2022 | Telugu

9. 10th Class Diaries: March 4, 2022 | Telugu

10. Hey Sinamika: March 3, 2022 | Tamil

11. Kuthirai Vaal: March 4, 2022 | Tamil

12. The Batman: March 4, 2022 | English

13. Mysuru: March 4, 2022 | Kannada

14. Lisa: March 4, 2022 | Kannada

15. Kanneri: March 4, 2022 | Kannada

16. U Turn 2: March 4, 2022 | Kannada

17. Yellow Board: March 4, 2022 | Kannada

18. Aghora: March 4, 2022 | Kannada

19. Moksha: March 4, 2022 | Kannada

20. Sold: March 4, 2022 | Kannada

21. Local Train: March 4, 2022 | Kannada

22. Thothapuri Chapter 1: March 3, 2022 | Kannada

23. Khadak: March 4, 2022 | Kannada

24. Naradan: March 3, 2022 | Malayalam

25. Bheeshma Parvam: March 3, 2022 | Malayalam

26. 143: March 4, 2022 | Marathi

27. Jhatka: March 4, 2022 | Marathi

28. 60 Er Pore: March 4, 2022 | Bengali

29. Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tera Naal: March 4, 2022 | Punjabi

30. Rhino Express: March 4, 2022 | Assamese

31. Dear Father: March 4, 2022 | Gujarati

32. Main Diya Tain Mor Baati: March 4, 2022 | Chattisgarhi

