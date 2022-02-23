The makers of Jhund have released the trailer of the film and it is heartwarming. It features Amitabh Bachchan as a retired sports teacher and showcases his journey how he manages to transform slum kids into a disciplined soccer players.

Watch The Trailer Of Jhund Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)