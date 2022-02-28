All You Need to Know About The Batman (Photo Credit: Facebook)

One of this year's hotly anticipated films is finally releasing this week. After having its first trailer shown during August of 2020, The Batman is all set to release in cinemas this week. The Batman sees Robert Pattinson take on the role of the Caped Crusader in what's described as a really grounded and grunge take on the character. It also features the Riddler as the villain and will bring an ensemble of iconic Batman characters to screen. The Batman: Colin Farrell's Penguin Gets Chased by the Dark Knight in This New Clip From Robert Pattinson's DC Film! (Watch Video).

The most interesting thing about The Batman is that its the first solo film the character has had in the last 10 years. Not connected to the ongoing DC movie universe in any way, The Batman is set in its own bubble. It won't reference to any other movies, but will be it's own things. With that bein said, here is all you need to know about The Batman. The Batman: Matt Reeves Confirms Early Talks For Sequel to Robert Pattinson's DC Films Have Begun!

Plot

The Batman sees our Dark Knight in the second year of his crime fighting. The movie sees the Batman take on the Riddler who is taking out corrupt city officials. While doing this, he also discovers his own family secrets that could destroy the Wayne name forever.

Watch The Trailer For The Batman:

Cast

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. He is joined by Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Paul Dano portrays the Riddler and Colin Farrell plays the role of Oswald Cobblepot. They are also joined by Zoe Kravitz and Jeffrey Wright who play the role of Selina Kyle and James Gordon respectively.

Director

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves who is famous for helming films like Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes.

Release Date

The Batman releases in cinemas on March 4, 2022.

Review

The reviews for The Batman aren't out yet. We will update the article as soon as the reviews start coming out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2022 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).