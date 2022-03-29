Kdrama fans would know how much jealousy means to these stories. It's a catalyst, a tool, an endurance test to ascertain that lead has fallen in love. It's often followed with 'Why am I thinking about her/him?' and then the final confession happens. Honestly, we live for those moments in romantic Kdramas. They are most of the time hilarious and gets funnier when the person at the receiving end try to hide it. At times, show runners make do with the second lead. But sometimes they opt for a celeb cameo just for this purpose. So today we list down 5 celeb cameos in Kdramas who had just one job - make the lead jealous. Nam Joo-hyuk's Eyes Are Just Gorgeous; Here're 5 Pictures Why We Think So.

1. Suzy Bae in My Love From The Star

Suzy Bae reunited with her Dream High co-star Kim Soo Hyun in My Love From The Star. She played Go Hye Mi, which is the same name as her character from the musical Kdrama. She just randomly appears during Kim Soo Hyun (as Do Min-joon) and Jun Ji-hyun's (as Cheon Song-yi) tiff in a park. Looking at Hye Mi getting close to Min-joon, Son-yi gets so jealous that she rudely interrupts their conversation. Jun Ji-hyun is adorable as a jealous girlfriend.

2. Jung Hae-in in Goblin

A human makes the mighty Goblin very jealous! Jung Hae-in plays Choi Tae-hee, an athlete and Ji Eun-tak's (Kim Go-eun) crush. Goblin (Gong Yoo) spots them at the university and gets so thunderously jealous, literally!

3. Jo Jong suk in Legends of The Blue Sea

Jo Jung-suk's job as Yoo Jung-hoon isJun Ju-hyun's (as Shim Cheong) only friend from her world on land and by doing so, he successfully makes Lee Min-ho (Hoo Joon-jae) delightfully jealous. In fact, the two friends plan and execute this brilliantly with the desired effect. This is our most favourite jealousy scene in a Kdrama. Min-ho gets the emotions so perfectly! Lee Min-ho's Guide To Click Selfies: 5 Ways To Look Hot Without Trying (View Pics).

4. Choi Daniel in It's Okay Not To Be Okay

We were quite surprised to see Choi Daniel in It's Okay Not To Be Okay. Although the character deserved better writing, he of course manages to make Kim Soo Hyun (as Moon Gang-tae) really pissed by getting too close to So Yea ji (as Ko Moon-young) for a selfie. Moon Gang-tae till then had successfully hidden his growing feelings for Moon-young. This scene just bares it all. Told ya... a perfect test of love!

5. Kim Jun-ho in Twenty Five Twenty One

In one of the recent episodes of the ongoing Twenty Five Twenty One, Nam Joo Hyuk who plays Baek Ye-jin, is visibly upset, angry and pissed to see Kim Tae-ri who plays Na Hee-do, call Kim Jun-ho 'Oppa' (An affectionate way of calling an elder male or a senior). Now Kim Jun-ho is a Champion South Korean Fencer in real life. His cameo blends well with the series' narrative as the female lead is a Fencer here. It also works well to make Ye-jin jealous. Must say, Nam Joo-hyuk looks damn hot when jealous!

Literally started watching twenty five twenty one bcs it reminds me of kim jun ho. idk whyyy i got suprised when he made an appearance lolol andd he was the reason Yijin got jealous??? I MEAN???!!! 😂😂😂😂 “Junho oppa!” “OpPa??!!” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/du0xvQBDeK — A T I R A H (@izzahamzan) March 28, 2022

We are sure there must be more such examples but let us clear here that these are the scenes that stay rent-free in our mind.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2022 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).